'Yamuna more polluted despite huge spending on cleaning': Top court pulls up states, warns of penalties

The Supreme Court has questioned authorities over the pollution in Yamuna and stressed the river has remained contaminated despite a large sum being spent for its cleaning. It warned that states, union territories (UTs) and authorities that fail to stop pollution in Yamuna would face penalties.

The observations were made by a two-judge bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan in an order dated November 4.

"Everything that is wrong with civic administration in the towns, cities and villages situated along the banks of the river is reflected in the poor health of the river and in the 520 (five hundred twenty) drains’ that discharge wastewater into the Yamuna. This is why, despite huge sums being spent on cleaning the river, pollution in the Yamuna has only increased," the bench said.

On industrial pollution and untreated sewage, the top court observed that they must be curtailed "if not stopped altogether" at the source. Where that is not possible, the sewage must first be tapped and then treated; however, tapping will remain a challenge in absence of a robust sewage system and due to joining of storm-water and sewage drains, the court said.

"This Court is further of the opinion that it would be difficult, if not impossible, for civic authorities to tap sewage in most illegal and unauthorised colonies built on encroached land, since they have not been built on a grid layout and have hardly any space for laying a sewage system," it underlined.

The apex court also underlined that the sewage of illegal and unauthorised colonies would remain a problem, as they would continue to pollute the river at the source.

"This Court is of the opinion that Zone ‘O’, as defined in the Delhi Master Plan 2047, should not only be maintained and protected as a ‘Green’ Zone but should also be extended upstream and downstream if feasible, that is, from the source of the river Yamuna to its confluence with the river Ganga. No permanent structure, except green parks and essential public infrastructure projects, should be allowed to be constructed in future in the said or extended Zone," it said.

"Even for recreational and tourism purposes, only semi-permanent structures, such as cycling and walking tracks, should be permitted; permanent structures may be constructed only outside Zone ‘O’ and that too at a suitable height. Efforts should be made to remove all structures existing in Zone ‘O’, or in the proposed extended Zone, in accordance with the extant law and after allocating alternative accommodation to the occupants, where they are so entitled. After all, the river Yamuna must have space to meander and change its course, if it so chooses," it added.

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