Yamuna Expressway accident: 7 of a family killed in fatal car crash in Mathura; PM, CM Yogi extend condolences

Seven people died and two others were injured after a vehicle hit their car on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Paras Bisht Written by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Mathura Updated on: May 07, 2022 13:07 IST
Image Source : PTI

Police personnel inspect after an accident on the Yamuna Expressway, in Mathura. 

Highlights

  • Police are investigating the cause of the accident
  • Car collided with another vehicle on a stretch of the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura
  • PM Modi, CM Yogi extended condolences to the families of the victims

Yamuna Expressway car accident: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. "The road accident in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. With this I wish the injured a speedy recovery: PM," tweeted PMO India today.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expresses his condolences over the death of the people and directed that the injured should be given proper medical treatment.

The deceased were members of the same family and were returning to Noida from Hardoi after attending a marriage function when their car collided with an unknown vehicle around 5 am. Two people sustained injuries in the accident and were hospitalised.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said the passengers of the car hail from Sandila in Hardoi district and were returning to Noida, where they live. "Around 5 am on Saturday, the car rammed into an unknown vehicle. Since the car was moving at a high speed, seven people died on the spot itself, while two were seriously injured," he said.  The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and their family members have been informed. 

