Yakub Memon, 1993 blasts convict's grave beautified with marble, LED lighting in Mumbai; police take action

Yakub Memon's grave beautified: A major controversy has erupted over the alleged beautification of the 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon's grave in Mumbai. The pictures of Memon's grave are being widely shared on social media after it was revamped with marble boundary and LED lighting.

The place where Yakub Memon's body was buried, the Bada Kabrastan site, comes under the jurisdiction of the Burial Waqf Board. The pictures clearly show LED lights focusing on Memon's grave which has been beautified with white marble boundary.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam has alleged that this was done during the reign of Uddhav Thackeray when the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance MVA government was in power in the state. BJP MLA from Maharashtra Ram Kadam said, "Grave of terrorist Yakub Memon who executed 1993 Bombay bombings at Pakistan's behest, converted into a Mazar when Uddhav Thackeray was CM". "Is this his love for Mumbai, patriotism? Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi & he should apologise to people of Mumbai," he added.

Soon after the row, lighting arrangements that were put up at the grave were removed by Mumbai police.

Yakub Memon is the only convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case to be hanged. Memon was buried at Marine Lines Bada Kabrastan in south Mumbai on July 30, 2015 after he was hanged in Nagpur central jail. Yakub, a chartered accountant by profession was the younger brother of another 1993 blast accused, Tiger Memon.

