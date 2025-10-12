Outrage and demands for justice surge in Chandigarh and Haryana after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's suicide Y Puran Kumar death case: A Dalit Panchayat was organised at Guru Ravidas Bhavan in Chandigarh’s Sector 20, where around 250 to 300 people attended. The Panchayat issued a strict 48-hour ultimatum to both Chandigarh and Haryana administrations, demanding immediate steps to be taken.

Chandigarh:

On October 7 (Tuesday), senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, belonging to the Dalit community, tragically ended his life by shooting himself at his Chandigarh residence. He left behind a detailed 9-page suicide note exposing alleged caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, and administrative oppression by several senior IAS and IPS officers within the Haryana bureaucracy. Kumar's note also held Haryana DGP Shatrughan Kapoor and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya responsible for his suffering, which led to their suspension. The case has shaken the state's political and administrative establishment, fuelling widespread outrage among Dalit and other marginalised communities.

Panchayat and protests

A Dalit Panchayat was held in Chandigarh’s Sector 20 where around 250 to 300 people gathered, far fewer than expected. A 31-member committee was formed to take decisions on the way forward. The Panchayat issued a 48-hour ultimatum to both the Chandigarh and Haryana administrations demanding immediate action. The top demand was the removal of Haryana DGP Shatrughan Kapoor within 48 hours. If unmet, approximately 5,000 government employees from the Valmiki community vowed to strike, leaving their official duties.

The Panchayat's resolutions will be submitted via the Chandigarh administration to the Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor Gulabchand Kataria. The Panchayat concluded emphasizing justice and accountability.

Candle marches across Punjab

In solidarity and to demand justice for Y Puran Kumar, the Aam Aadmi Party organized candlelight marches throughout Punjab on the same day. Major cities witnessed these peaceful protests-

In Amritsar, led by Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, the march moved from Bhandari Pul to Hall Gate.

In Jalandhar, under Minister Mohinder Bhagat’s leadership, the march proceeded from Corporation Chowk to Lav Kush Chowk.

In Patiala, MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann led the march from Sherawala Gate to OM Max Mall.

In Bathinda, MLA Jagroop Singh Gill led the march from Fire Brigade Chowk to Hanuman Chowk.

In Ludhiana, led by MLA Madan Lal Bagga, the march moved from Aarti Chowk to Bharat Nagar Chowk.

Family's stand and investigation

Puran Kumar's family has refused to conduct his last rites until their demands for a thorough investigation and stronger charges are met. His wife, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, filed multiple grievances accusing senior officials of forcing her husband into suicide through caste-based harassment and mental torture. She demanded the inclusion of stringent provisions under the SC/ST (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes) Act in the FIR, which the Chandigarh Police subsequently accepted.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case, and senior police officials linked to the allegations have been suspended or replaced. The Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief over the incident and promised strict action against the perpetrators, urging political parties to avoid exploiting the case for political gains.

The larger issue

Y Puran Kumar's suicide has exposed deep-rooted caste discrimination and systemic issues within Haryana’s police and administrative machinery. It has galvanised Dalit communities and civil society to demand systemic reform, justice for the deceased officer, and accountability for those guilty of oppression and harassment. The case continues to influence political dialogue and social unrest in the region.

This detailed narrative highlights the tragic death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, the subsequent social and political responses, and the broader implications of caste-based injustice in administrative systems.​

Punjab Governor labels Puran Kumar's suicide a serious matter

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria described the suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar as a "serious matter" that warranted immediate legal attention. He confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered due to the gravity of the situation, highlighting allegations against 14 to 15 senior officers, including Haryana's DGP Shatrugjeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya. Kataria stressed the need for proper verification before taking any action against high-ranking officials such as the DGP. Chandigarh Police has also set up a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation of the case.​

Accountability actions and demands for justice

Following the suicide on October 7, attributed to prolonged caste-based discrimination and harassment detailed in Kumar’s suicide note, Haryana authorities have taken visible actions under mounting pressure. The Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya was transferred, and charges have been registered against several officers. The deceased officer’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has actively demanded arrests and strict action against those implicated in her husband's harassment. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has voiced strong support for the family and called for justice, emphasizing that no one is above the law and urging cooperation from the Haryana government and the Centre.​

Political and administrative responses

Punjab’s political leadership, including the Chief Minister and Governor, have sought to reassure the public by calling for a transparent probe and swift justice. Haryana’s Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured that whoever is found guilty will be punished irrespective of rank or influence. Meanwhile, administrative efforts are underway to pacify public anger, including dialogue with the family to address their grievances, though the family has withheld consent for the post-mortem pending satisfactory resolution. This case has exposed deep-rooted caste-based biases within the police and bureaucratic system, sparking nationwide demands for systemic change and creating a significant public and political stir.​