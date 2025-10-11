Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini promises 'fair probe' into IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's death case | Video Y Puran Kumar death case: Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda stated that the investigation into the case is progressing, noting that the family has expressed certain grievances. He said police have urged the family to proceed with the post-mortem at the earliest.

Panchkula:

At the state executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Panchkula on Saturday (October 11), Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed deep sorrow over the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, calling it a tragic incident. Party members observed two minutes of silence, praying for the departed soul’s peace. Saini said that upon receiving news of Singh’s death while he was in Japan, he personally reached out to the officer’s wife to console her and directed officials to visit the family residence.

Assurance of thorough investigation

The Chief Minister asserted that the state government will ensure a full and transparent probe into the circumstances surrounding Singh’s death. Emphasising his commitment to justice, Saini declared, “No matter how influential the person responsible may be, they will not be spared.” He also warned that anyone who harasses another will face action, adding that the opposition should refrain from politicizing such a sensitive matter. “If any injustice has been done to the family, our government will deliver justice,” Saini said.

Ongoing police investigation and SIT formation

Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda confirmed that the investigation is underway. He revealed that the family has certain grievances, and police have requested them to conduct the post-mortem without delay. To ensure impartiality, the Chandigarh Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector General Pushpendra Kumar.

The SIT includes-

IG Pushpendra Kumar (Head)

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur

SP City KM Priyanka

DSP Traffic Charanyit Singh Vik

SOPO South Qujt Kaur

SHO PS-11 (West) Jarveer Singh Rana

The team may bring in additional experts as needed to expedite evidence collection, witness examination, and report preparation.

Case details and legal provisions

The case was registered at Police Station Sector-11 (West) under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. This indicates that investigators are considering both criminal and caste-related allegations in their probe.

IPS officer Y Puran Singh was found dead at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7 in what police suspect to be suicide. Allegations surrounding his death have drawn significant public and political attention.

Political and bureaucratic reactions

Earlier in the day, a Congress delegation including MP Deepender Singh Hooda and leader Randeep Singh Surjewala visited Singh’s residence to express solidarity with his family. The Haryana IAS Officers’ Association also mourned the officer’s demise, praising his integrity, dedication, and notable contribution to public service.

Deepender Hooda posted on X and said, "If a senior and promising IPS officer of ADGP rank has to take a step like suicide, you can imagine what must be going on. After that, there was a delay in justice. Due to the delay, his wife, who herself is a senior IAS officer in the Haryana cadre, filed a police complaint. In it, allegations of caste-based harassment were made against those who are themselves the primary guardians of law and order. The entire system is under suspicion. When those responsible for delivering justice are themselves under accusation, it is natural for question marks to arise over the entire system."

He added, "The country wants justice, and justice will be served when there is an independent and impartial investigation, and the guilty are given the strictest punishment. However, in the last 2-3 days, the wheel of justice has not been moving at the pace it should. Today, it has come to light that even a postmortem was conducted without the family's consent, which is unacceptable. Justice must be done, and the country should also see justice being done, because this is an extremely serious matter."

"We stand fully with the victim’s family. As a responsible opposition, our demand is that justice be served and there be no delay in justice. The entire country, including the Dalit community, is watching the state and central government with bated breath to see that justice is done and the guilty are given the strictest punishment," Hooda further stated.