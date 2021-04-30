Friday, April 30, 2021
     
China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with India in fighting pandemic: Xi Jinping to PM Modi

In view of the Covid situation, Chinese President Xi Jinping has conveyed a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with India in fighting the pandemic.

New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2021 19:36 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Chinese President Xi Jinping has conveyed a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with India in fighting the pandemic.

In view of the Covid situation, Chinese President Xi Jinping has conveyed a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with India in fighting the pandemic.

"China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Indian side in fighting the pandemic and provide support and help in this regard," Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said they are willing to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with India, and provide support and help to the country. 

Jinping also sent condolences over Covid19 pandemic in the country.

A message from Jinping has come at a time when India is fighting a corona tsunami with new cases clocking over 3.5 lakh per day including 300 plus deaths.

However, the nation is fighting an all out war against the pandemic with all administrative systems, services, supply running at full power.

