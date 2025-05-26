Delhi court closes POCSO case against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh after wrestler withdraws complaint A Delhi court has accepted the cancellation report filed by the police in a POCSO case against former WFI chief and ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The minor wrestler who initially filed the complaint appeared before the court and confirmed she no longer wished to pursue the case.

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Monday accepted the cancellation report filed by the police in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The case had been lodged based on allegations made by a woman wrestler who was a minor at the time. Special POCSO Judge Gomati Manocha of the Patiala House Court allowed the closure of the case after the complainant appeared before the court and confirmed her satisfaction with the police investigation, reiterating that she no longer wished to pursue the matter.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told the court that the minor wrestler and her father had previously supported the cancellation report. Their statements, recorded during earlier hearings, indicated no objection to the closure of the case.

The Delhi Police had submitted the cancellation report on June 15, 2023, after the complainant withdrew her statement. In subsequent hearings, including one on August 1, 2023, both the complainant and her father said they were satisfied with the probe and did not contest the findings. The court had issued a notice to the complainant and her father in July 2023 and reviewed the 500-page report filed under the POCSO Act before issuing its decision on Monday.

Charges to proceed in separate sexual harassment case

While the POCSO case has been closed, a separate case involving allegations of sexual harassment by Singh and his aide Vinod Tomar is still proceeding in Rouse Avenue Court. Charges have been framed under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 354D (stalking). Tomar also faces additional charges under sections 109 (abetment), 354, 354A, and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The court has directed the start of trial proceedings in this case and ordered the recording of prosecution witness statements. Singh has consistently denied all allegations made against him by several female wrestlers, maintaining that he has done no wrong.

(With ANI inputs)