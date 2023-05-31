'They should not take any step that...':Sports Minister's first response over wrestlers' medal immersion row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anurag Thakur appealed to protesting wrestlers to wait for Delhi Police probe to be concluded

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday reacted to outrage over protesting wrestlers' decision to immerse their medals in Ganga in protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. Thakur said the wrestlers should wait for Delhi Police to conclude their investigation.

"They should not take any steps that may cause harm to the sport or the aspiring wrestlers. We all are in favour of the sport and sportspersons," he asserted.

His statement comes a day after dramatic events unfolded in Haridwar where protesting wrestlers reached to immerse their medals in Ganga but after the intervention of farmer leaders, they agreed to put the immersion on hold for five days.

Thakur, earlier also on May 14, appealed the protesting grapplers to end their protest and show faith in law and order, stating that the apex court has given its judgement and the Delhi Police is also recording statements in the matter.

"The committee was formed, and their concerns were also heard. An ad-hoc committee has been formed to start the day-to-day working of the Wrestling Federation by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Trials have also started for athletes," the Union Sports Minister told media in Hamirpur.

Ready to be hanged if proved guilty: WFI chief

Meanwhile, addressing a rally the WFI chief said that he is ready to be hanged if proved guilty. Taking a swipe at wrestlers move to immerse their medals in the Ganga at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar, WFI president said, "Immersing medals won't get me hanged." "If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment," he added.

Where police probe reached so far

Delhi Police sources said that no sufficient evidence to arrest WFI chief. The top sources in the Delhi Police said that no supportive evidence has been found to prove wrestlers' claim. "Till now, we have not found sufficient evidence to arrest Brij Bhushan Singh. Within 15 days we'll be filing our report in court. It could be in the form of chargesheet or final report. There is no supportive evidence to prove wrestlers' claim," top sources in Delhi Police added.

Also read- Anurag Thakur urges wrestlers to end protest, asks to have "faith in law and order" | VIDEO

Latest India News