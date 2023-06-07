Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wrestlers protest: 'Willing to have a discussion,' says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

After meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, the government invited wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to discuss their concerns.

In a tweet posted after 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was "willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues".

He stated, "I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same."

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said a fair investigation would be conducted into the allegations of sexual harassment leveled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Thakur was in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior to participate in the convocation of the Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education.

Asked about the ongoing protest by the wrestlers who are seeking Singh's arrest, the minister said he had already stated that sports and sportspersons were a priority for the government.

"The government has already formed a committee (to probe the allegations against Singh). The police are investigating the matter by registering an FIR. A charge sheet will also be filed, and a fair investigation will be done," the Union minister said.

The wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and have been agitating against him.

A few female grapplers have blamed him for sexually harassing them, charges he has denied.

According to officials, earlier in the investigation, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh's associates and employees at his Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, residence.

In addition, they stated that a minor complainant, whose statement served as the foundation for a case brought against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has filed a new statement in accordance with section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

