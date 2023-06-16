'There is lot of pressure on minor's family,' says Malik after chargesheet filed against Brij Bhushan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sakshi Malik

Wrestlers protest: Olympic medallist Wrestler Sakshi Malik, who has been a part of the wrestlers protest against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Friday said that the filed chargesheet has the WFI chief's name. In an interaction with the reporters here on the minor's father claiming that he filed a false charge against Brij Bhushan Singh, Malik said that there is a lot of pressure on the minor wrestler's family.

"He (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) has been named in the chargesheet submitted by police yesterday. In the minor's case, it is clear that there is a lot of pressure on the family. We will decide on the further course of action after our remaining demands are met by the government," Sakshi Malik said to reporters.

Delhi Police filed a 1,000-page chargesheet

Earlier on June 15 Delhi Police filed a 1,000-page chargesheet in Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi. The chargesheet- a conclusion of the probe- is related to the case of alleged sexual harassment charges levelled by women wrestlers against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The next hearing in the case will be held on July 4.

In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself, said Atul Srivastava, Special Public Prosecutor.

Earlier, a case was filed after some women wrestlers alleged that Singh had sexually harassed them. Top wrestlers- Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and others staged a months-long protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding Singh's arrest.

