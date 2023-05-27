Saturday, May 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Wrestler protests: Delhi Police records statements of sexual assault victims; next hearing on June 27

Wrestler protests: Delhi Police records statements of sexual assault victims; next hearing on June 27

Notably, several wrestlers have been staging a dharna at Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2023 15:53 IST
Agitating protestors
Image Source : PTI Agitating protestors

Delhi Police on Saturday filed a status report on the application moved by woman wrestlers in an alleged offence of sexual offence levelled against WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. 

This came nearly two weeks after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the matter.

Besides, news agency ANI reported that the statements of the victims were also recorded under section 164. Notably, several wrestlers have been staging a dharna at Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused by six female wrestlers, including a minor, of sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP last month on the basis of the complaints from the wrestlers. Earlier, the agitated protestors claimed that they were not provided with copies of FIR, however, according to the news agency the latest developments have been shared with the complainants.

Meanwhile, the matter was put up for further hearing on 27th June.

Also Read: Shocking: Woman kidnapped 17 years ago found in Delhi | Details

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News