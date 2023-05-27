Wrestler protests: Delhi Police records statements of sexual assault victims; next hearing on June 27

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Agitating protestors

Delhi Police on Saturday filed a status report on the application moved by woman wrestlers in an alleged offence of sexual offence levelled against WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

This came nearly two weeks after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the matter.

Besides, news agency ANI reported that the statements of the victims were also recorded under section 164. Notably, several wrestlers have been staging a dharna at Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused by six female wrestlers, including a minor, of sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP last month on the basis of the complaints from the wrestlers. Earlier, the agitated protestors claimed that they were not provided with copies of FIR, however, according to the news agency the latest developments have been shared with the complainants.

Meanwhile, the matter was put up for further hearing on 27th June.

