Brij Bhushan's ‘maha rally’ in Ayodhya postponed amid ongoing sexual harassment probe

Wrestlers protest: Amid ongoing investigations into allegations of sexual harassment made by wrestlers, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has said that his Ayodhya rally scheduled for June 5 has been postponed for a few days. Singh, the BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, has been accused of sexually abusing female grapplers.

Singh, who is the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, in a Facebook post, said he has postponed the 'Jan Chetna Maharally' at the Ram Katha Park for "a few days" due to the ongoing police probe into the wrestlers' allegation against him.

An official, however, news agency PTI that permission for Singh's rally was declined. Circle Officer (Ayodhya) SP Gautam said in view of other programmes scheduled on World Environment Day on June 5, the permission sought by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh has been denied.

Meanwhile, at least two FIRs have been registered against the WFI president which mentions 10 cases of molestation by the players. The wrestlers have complained of 'inappropriate touch, and asking for objectionable favours. Some of the country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh since April 23, demanding his sacking from the federation and his arrest.

