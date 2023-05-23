Tuesday, May 23, 2023
     
Wrestlers to hold 'peaceful' women's mahapanchayat in front of new Parliament on May 28, says Vinesh Phogat

We have decided to hold a peaceful women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament on May 28, said protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Updated on: May 23, 2023 21:01 IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat
Image Source : ANI Wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Wrestlers' Protest: Wrestlers' who have been protesting in Delhi demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations held a candlelight protest in the national capital. The protesters' further said that they have decided to hold a peaceful women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament on May 28.

"We have decided to hold a peaceful women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament on 28th May," Wrestler Vinesh Phogat said.

Earlier during the day, the Delhi Police made elaborate arrangements from Jantar Mantar to India Gate in view of a candlelight march by the wrestlers.

On Monday, teachers and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) staged a protest march in solidarity with wrestlers demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused by a section of grapplers of sexual harassment.

The students and teachers, who demanded Singh's arrest, were joined by wrestler Sakshi Malik.

The march on the campus was jointly organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA).

Aishe Ghosh, president of the students' union, said in a Facebook post, "Today, hundreds of students and teachers joined the solidarity gathering organised by JNUSU and JNUTA inside the campus. Sakshi Malik addressed the gathering and appealed (to the) JNU community to join the candlelight vigil tomorrow (Tuesday) at India Gate."

The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here since April 23 demanding the arrest of Singh, accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

(With inputs from PTI)

