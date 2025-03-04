Wrestler Sushil Kumar granted bail by Delhi High Court in Sagar Dhankar murder case Sagar Dhankar murder case: Sushil Kumar, along with others, allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May over an alleged property dispute.

Sagar Dhankar murder case: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted regular bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was lodged in Tihar jail for alleged involvement in the 2021 Junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case. He was earlier granted seven days interim bail for knee surgery in July 2023.

According to the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in the Sagar murder case, Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 in 2021. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later. A video surfaced on social media purportedly showing Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting another man with sticks.

Police investigation revealed that Sagar and his friends were kidnapped from two different places in Delhi and brought to the stadium, after which the gate was locked from inside and the security guards were asked to leave. In its final report of 1,000 pages, the police said, "In the stadium, all the victims were surrounded and all the accused beat them badly. All the victims were beaten with 'lathis', 'daands', hocke sticks, baseball bats, etc. for about 30 to 40 minutes.

Investigation of the case revealed how people from both camps of wrestlers were involved in the racket of buying, selling, occupation and extortion of disputed land. It also came to light in the investigation that people from both camps of wrestlers were associated with gangsters Kala Jathedi and Neeraj Bawania.

