Wednesday, November 10, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya, brother shot dead in Haryana

National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya, brother shot dead in Haryana

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2021 18:43 IST
National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya, brother shot dead in
Image Source : INDIA TV

National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya, brother shot dead in Haryana

National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya, her brother were shot dead in Haryana on Wednesday evening. Their mother has also suffered injuries and is said to be in a critical condition.

This is a breaking story 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News