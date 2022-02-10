Follow us on Image Source : ANI Worrisome situation in West Bengal, says Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar in appeal to intelligentsia

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday took a dig at the state government by appealing to the "state intelligentsia and diaspora to reflect on the worrisome situation of the state".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state Governor have been at loggerheads for a long time. The Chief Minister on several occasions had alleged that the Governor makes statements out of political motives and interferes in the business of the state government. Governor Dhankhar on the other hand has been accusing the state government of mishandling the law and order situation.

Dhankhar posted on Twitter, "Appeal Bengal Intelligentsia, Diaspora and Media to reflect on present alarmingly worrisome state of affairs and scenario indicated by Human Rights Commission that in WB there is (a) law of ruler, not rule of law and contribute towards securing governance as per constitutional norms and law."

He claimed that the silence of "sane voices at this juncture will deal a staggering blow to the already tottering democratic values and human rights in the state". "Time to ensure that the rich culture of state blossoms, generating scenario where there is a full exploitation of potential for public welfare," he added in the tweet.

He also tweeted a 'shloka' from the Bhagavad Gita, which means that a person should do Karma and should not focus on results i.e. a person only has a right to do karma and not to the fruits of your karma. "Do not become a person who constantly meditates upon (gets attached to) the results of one's karma. Do not get attached to inactivity (no karma)," he added.

Sharing the screenshot on Twitter of Article 159 of the Indian Constitution which deals with oath and affirmation by Governors, Dhankhar said, "Vindicating Constitutional oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and law and work for well being of the people of West Bengal."

Dhankhar's tweets came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blocked him on the microblogging site Twitter a few days ago, alleging that he makes unethical and unconstitutional statements against the state administration.

"Every day, the Governor abuses my administration. Makes unethical and unconstitutional statements. We have to listen to him as if we are his servants. He treats the elected government as bonded labour. Today I blocked him. I am sorry but I was forced to do this. I had written to Prime Minister several times on this issue," Banerjee had said.

The Chief Minister had alleged that the state Governor interferes in the functioning of the administration, calling "my officers daily, from DMs, SPs to the chief secretary and threatening everyone". "People of Bengal do not fear anyone and bow down heads. He should not interfere in policy decisions. Pegasus is happening from Raj Bhawan. The Pegasus is used by the Centre as well as the Raj Bhawan," she had added.

(With ANI inputs)

