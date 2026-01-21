'World's most timeless show': Rajat Sharma at Morari Bapu's Ram Katha in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma described the Ram Katha as the world's most enduring and successful "show", one that has been captivating audiences for over 400 years without the need for grand stages, famous actors, lights, or sound systems.

New Delhi:

The World Peace Centre is hosting a nine-day Ram Katha by Morari Bapu, spiritual leader and internationally renowned Ram Katha narrator, at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam from January 17 to 25. India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attended the programme as the chief guest. This Ram Katha is being held in support of the World Peace Centre, a global initiative founded by Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni, dedicated to promoting peace, non-violence, and interfaith harmony worldwide. Addressing the gathering, Lokesh Muni described himself as a Sanatani and said that at the time of the establishment of the World Peace Centre, Morari Bapu had assured him of narrating a nine-day Ram Katha for the institution.

Rajat Sharma's address at Ram Katha

Addressing the gathering, Rajat Sharma began by bowing to Morari Bapu, calling him a "messenger" who has taken the teachings of Lord Ram to every corner of society. He described the Ram Katha as the world's most enduring and successful "show", one that has been captivating audiences for over 400 years without the need for grand stages, famous actors, lights, or sound systems.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma with Morari Bapu

"Every Dussehra, in every corner of the country, people come on their own to listen to Ram Katha," Sharma said. He praised Murari Bapu for spreading the ideals of Lord Ram with unmatched dedication and sincerity.

Rajat Sharma shared a personal experience that had stayed with him for over 26–27 years. Recalling a difficult phase after leaving Zee News, he spoke about the uncertainty he faced, especially regarding the future of 43 colleagues who chose to follow him. During that time, the India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief received an unexpected call from senior leader Arif Mohammad Khan, who offered him his own house to run an office and studio, even suggesting that he and his wife would shift to the terrace.

"In Arif Mohammad Khan, I saw Lord Ram," Sharma said, highlighting the values of sacrifice, compassion, and selflessness embodied in the gesture, though he ultimately declined the offer. Rajat Sharma thanked Morari Bapu for spreading the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Ram across the nation and the world.

"This country and the world will remain indebted to you for this service," he said.

'Peace without noise': Dhirendra Shastri praises Rajat Sharma

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head of Bageshwar Dham

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head of Bageshwar Dham, also spoke on the occasion, saying, "We have learned from Rajat ji that peace can be achieved even without making noise." He further added that anyone born in this country is not divided by labels but is inherently Sanatani, reinforcing the message of unity echoed throughout the event.