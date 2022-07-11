Monday, July 11, 2022
     
  4. World Population Day 2022: Which Indian state is most populous and least, expected rise by 2035

World Population Day 2022: India’s urban population is estimated to stand at 675 million in 2035, the second-highest behind China’s one billion, the UN has said in a report.

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2022 12:38 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : PTI Representational image.

World Population Day 2022: The World Population Day is marked on July 11 and is observed to raise awareness of global population issues.

The Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989 had started observing July 11 as World Population Day, inspired by the public interest in 5 Billion Day on July 11, 1987.

July 11, 1987 is the approximate date on which world's population reached 5 billion people.

The event is observed to increase people's awareness on various population issues such as the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights.

What is India's current population?

According to Census 2011, the population of India was 1.21 billion. The current population in India is estimated to be around 1.37 billion (according to Untied Nations data 2020) and 1,508,525,200,416 approx according to worldometer in 2022.

Most populated and least populated state in India

The most populus state in India is Uttar Pradesh with an estimated population of 23.32 crore while Sikkim is the least populated with 6.83 lakh approximately.

Rank State Population according to 2011 census Estimated population in 2022
1 Uttar Pradesh 19,98,12,341 23.32 Crore
2 Maharashtra 11,23,74,333 12.54 Crore
3 Bihar 10,40,99,452 12.49 Crore
4 West Bengal 9,12,76,115 9.86 Crore
5 Madhya Pradesh 7,26,26,809 8.55 Crores
6 Tamil Nadu 7,21,47,030 7.66 Crore
7 Rajasthan 6,85,48,437 8 Crore
8 Karnataka 6,10,95,297 6.72 Crore
9 Gujarat 6,04,39,692 7 Crores
10 Andhra Pradesh 49,386,799 5.3 Crore
11 Odisha 4,19,74,218 4.6 Crore
12 Telangana 35,193,978  3.79 Crore
13 Kerala 3,34,06,061 3.56 Crore
14 Jharkhand 3,29,88,134 3.9 Crore
15 Assam 3,12,05,576 3.54 Crore
16 Punjab 2,77,43,338 3.05 Crore
17 Chhattisgarh 2,55,45,198 2.98 Crore
18 Haryana 2,53,51,462 2.98 Crore
UT1 Delhi 1,67,87,941 2.10 Crore
UT2 Jammu & Kashmir 1,22,58,433 1.35 Crore
19 Uttarakhand 1,00,86,292 1.15 Crore
20 Himachal Pradesh 68,64,602 74 Lakh
21 Tripura 36,73,917 41 Lakh
22 Meghalaya 29,66,889 33.18 Lakh
23 Manipur 28,55,794 31.94 Lakh
24 Nagaland 19,78,502 22.13 Lakh
25 Goa 14,58,545 15.67 Lakh
26 Arunachal Pradesh 13,83,727 15.48 Lakh
UT3 Puducherry 12,47,953 16.08  Lakh
27 Mizoram 10,97,206 12.27 Lakh
UT4 Chandigarh 10,55,450 12.77 Lakh
28 Sikkim 6,10,577 6.83 Lakh
UT5 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 5,86,956 10.77 Lakh
UT6 Andaman & Nicobar 3,80,581 4 Lakh
UT7 Ladakh 274,289  2.97 Lakh
UT8 Lakshadweep 64,473 68000

What would be India's urban population by 2035

India’s urban population is estimated to stand at 675 million in 2035, the second-highest behind China’s one billion, the UN has said in a report, noting that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the global urban population is back on track to grow by another 2.2 billion by 2050.

The United Nations-Habitat’s World Cities Report 2022, released on Wednesday, said that rapid urbanisation was only temporarily delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global urban population is back on track to grow by another 2.2 billion people by 2050, it said.

India’s urban population is projected to be 675,456,000 in 2035, growing from 483,099,000 in 2020 to 542,743,000 in 2025 and 607,342,000 in 2030, the report said.

By 2035, the percentage of population in India at mid-year residing in urban area will be 43.2 per cent, it said.

China’s urban population in 2035 is projected at 1.05 billion while the urban population in Asia will be 2.99 billion in 2035 and that in South Asia 987,592,000, it said.

