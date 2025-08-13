World Organ Donation Day 2025: How a nine-year-old Gujarat girl gave a new life to five others World Organ Donation Day 2025: Riya, a nine-year-old girl from Gujarat's Valsad, was declared brain dead 11 months ago. But this did not demotivate her family, who decided to donate her organs after her demise.

Valsad:

World Organ Donation Day is observed every year on August 13 to spread awareness among people on the importance of donating organs. In addition to this, it is also observed to honour those who have donated their organs. This year, World Organ Donation Day is being observed with a theme 'Answering The Call'.

While we observe World Organ Donation Day, the story of nine-year-old Riya from Gujarat's Valsad is an inspiration for all of us, who gave a new life to five others by donating her organs.

Who was Riya?

Riya, a nine-year-old girl from Gujarat's Valsad, was declared brain dead 11 months ago. But this did not demotivate her family, who decided to donate her organs after her demise. This gave a new life to five others:

Riya's kidney was donated to a 13-year-old boy from Navsari.

Her other kidney was donated to a hospital in Ahmedabad

Her lungs gave a new life to a 13-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu.

Riya's lungs were successfully transplanted at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Riya's hand gave new life to Anamta Ahmed, a resident of Mumbai.

Rakhi with donor's hands

Although nine-year-old Riya is no more, her organs brought two families together on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Riya's hands were amputated to 15-year-old Anamta Ahmed from Mumbai, who later tied a 'rakhi' to 14-year-old Shivam Mistry, Riya's brother.

Click here to read this story in Hindi

Anamta had lost her hands three years ago after she accidentally touched a live 11,000 kilowatt high-tension wire while playing on the rooftop of her father's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Though she survived, her hands suffered serious injuries. But on this Raksha Bandhan, she tied a 'rakhi' to Shivam with the amputated hands of Riya, bringing the two families close together.

How Riya's family was motivated by doctors for organ donation?

Riya, a student of class 4, was declared dead on September 16. Following this, renowned gynecologist Dr Ushaben Mashri and DonateLife founder Nileshbhai Mandlewala motivated Riya's family members to donate her organs. After this, they donated Riya's kidneys, liver, lungs, eyes, small intestine and her hands.

Also Read - World Organ Donation Day 2025: What organs can a person donate and what is the process? Check here