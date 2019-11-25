World needs India's tradition of non-violence: The Dalai Lama

Image Source : AP PHOTO File Image

Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday said the world that is witnessing fighting and killing, some times even in the name of religion, urgently needs India's tradition of non-violence and compassion. He also said from birth people have the potential to develop values like compassion.

"There is an urgent need for India's traditions of non-violence and compassion in today's world, which is still riven by fighting and killing, sometimes even in the name of religion. We have the potential from birth to develop inner values like compassion that yield peace of mind," the Dalai Lama tweeted on Monday.

On November 21, while delivering the 24th Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan memorial lecture on 'universal ethics' in Delhi, he had said India's message of

'ahimsa, kindness, love and compassion' spread even during conflicts and World Wars.

"Such high moral teachings of ancient Indian culture and tradition are need of the hour the world over now,' the Dalai Lama had said