India preserved 8% of world's biodiversity, no small feat: Prakash Javadekar

Image Source : FILE PHOTO India has been able to prove that here is a country that can preserve biodiversity despite constraints, said Prakash Javadekar.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Environment Day 2020 appealed to all city corporations to map the forest-degraded land in cities and if that is reserved for creating urban forests, then, it will become a people's movement. Speaking on World Environment Day, the Union Minister said India has been able to preserve 8 per cent of the world’s biodiversity. This is no small feat.

"India has been able to prove that here is a country that can preserve despite constraints," Prakash Javadekar said.

India has been able to preserve 8% of world’s biodiversity. This is no small feat. India has been able to prove that here is a country that can preserve despite constraints: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on #EnvironmentDay2020 pic.twitter.com/o6VCJnhjop — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged people to preserve the planet's biodiversity on the occasion of World Environment Day, saying we collectively need to do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive.

In a tweet, Modi said, "On World Environment Day, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations."

Modi also attached the excerpts from his Mann Ki Baat episode, where he talked about the biodiversity, the theme of this World Environment Day.

In his address to the nation in the last month's "Mann Ki Baat", Modi said, "The theme for this year's 'World Environment Day' is biodiversity. This theme is especially pertinent in the current circumstances. During Lockdown in the last few weeks the pace of life may have slowed down a bit but it has also given us an opportunity to introspect upon the rich diversity of nature or biodiversity around us. Much of the avian fauna had sort of disappeared due to sound and air pollution, and now after years, people can once again listen to their melodic chirping in their homes."

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | World Environment Day: How Punekars turned a barren piece of land into a green forest

ALSO READ | World Environment Day: India launches Nagar Van project to create urban forest in 200 cities

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage