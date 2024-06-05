Wednesday, June 05, 2024
     
  4. World Environment Day: ITI Berhampur students create 12-foot-tall metal faucet made from recycled materials

Edited By: India TV News Desk Berhampur Updated on: June 05, 2024 20:19 IST
World Environment Day
Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT This symbolic tap dispenses plastic bottles, highlighting the issue of plastic pollution.

On World Environment Day today (June 5), Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur, in collaboration with UN Environment Programme took up a new initiative to educate the public about reducing plastic bottle use and keeping our planet clean. 

In a unique display, ITI Berhampur students created a 12-foot-tall metal faucet constructed from recycled materials. This symbolic tap dispenses plastic bottles, highlighting the issue of plastic pollution. By "turning off the tap," the message encourages a reduction in plastic bottle consumption. 

Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahi, principal, ITI Berhampur, said this initiative embodies the "waste to wealth" concept, promoting a circular economy where waste is repurposed into valuable resources. He hoped that this innovative approach would motivate visitors who come to the campus regularly, about reducing plastic wastage.  The team effort of ITI Berhampur students and staff has been met with widespread praise.

ALSO READ: World Environment Day 2024: Wishes, messages, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share

