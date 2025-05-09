Indus water treaty suspension: 'Have no role to play beyond facilitator', says World Bank President Ajay Banga Indus water treaty suspension: On April 23, India announced a barrage of measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

New Delhi:

World Bank President Ajay Banga on Friday (May 9) shared his views on the Indus water treaty suspension, which was suspended by India, following the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 (Tuesday). Ajay Banga said, "We have no role to play beyond a facilitator. There’s a lot of speculation in the media about how the World Bank will step in and fix the problem, but it’s all bunk. The World Bank’s role is merely as a facilitator."

Know more about Indus water treaty-

The Indus Water Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960. The Indus River system comprises the main river, the Indus, and its tributaries. The Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, Jhelum and Chenab are its left-bank tributaries, while the Kabul river, a right-bank tributary, does not flow through Indian territory.

The Ravi, Beas and Sutlej are collectively referred to as the eastern rivers, while the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab are known as the western rivers. The water of this river system is crucial to both India and Pakistan.

At the time of Independence, the boundary demarcation between the two newly-formed nations- India and Pakistan- cut through the Indus Basin, leaving India as the upper riparian and Pakistan as the lower riparian state.

Two key irrigation works- one at Madhopur on the Ravi and another at Ferozepur on the Sutlej- on which Punjab on Pakistan's side was entirely dependent, ended up within the Indian territory. This led to a dispute between the two countries over the utilisation of irrigation water from the existing infrastructure.

Following negotiations facilitated by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (now part of the World Bank Group), the Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960.

Under the treaty, India was granted exclusive rights to the water of the eastern rivers- the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi- amounting to an average annual flow of about 33 million acre-feet (MAF). The water of the western rivers- Indus, Jhelum and Chenab- amounting to an average annual flow of around 135 MAF was largely allocated to Pakistan.

However, the treaty allowed India to utilise the water of the western rivers for domestic needs, non-consumptive uses, agriculture and hydroelectric power generation. On April 23, India announced a barrage of measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

Pakistan has rejected India's suspension of the treaty and said any measures to stop the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the pact will be seen as an act of war.