As the Congress-led INDIA bloc mobilised to unite the opposition and non-NDA parties while the government prepares to table the Delimitation Bill in Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has mocked Rahul Gandhi and said the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha should go to another "mysterious vacation", instead of "working so hard" on a Sunday.

The ruling party, which is confident of a two-thirds majority for the passage of the Delimitation Bill, has said the grand old party would not be able to betray the country's youth and the women again.

"Instead of working so hard on Sunday," BJP's national spokesperson Tuhin A Sinha said on X (formerly Twitter), "a better option for LOP would be embark on another mysterious vacation and return after the bill has been passed. No way Congress party can betray the youth and women any further."

'A deceitful and dishonest smokescreen'

CR Kesavan, another BJP national spokesperson, described Gandhi's opposition to delimitation as a "deceitful and dishonest smokescreen". Taking a swipe at the Congress leadership, Kesavan said Gandhi's opposition has showed that the grand old party harbours "a deeply discriminatory misogynistic (mahila virodhi) mindset".

"Rahul Gandhi vehemently opposing Delimitation is nothing but a deceitful and dishonest smokescreen," he said on X. "The real sinister intent of the Congress party is to deny our Naari Shakti their long due legitimate rights. This is why, in the nearly 55 years the Congress was in power at the Centre they never bothered to pass the Women's Reservation Bill and are even now very hostile to it."

INDIA bloc leaders scramble to Chennai, Mumbai

The BJP's swipe came as INDIA bloc leaders scrambled to Chennai and Mumbai, where they are expected to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin and NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, respectively, urging them not to support the Centre.

Both parties have announced their support for the Delimitation Bill, boosting the Centre's numbers.

The Centre would table three bills linked to delimitation and implementation of women's reservation in the Lok Sabha on Monday, and the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. They require the support of two-thirds of the members in each House to be passed.

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