Working closely with Pakistan to crack down on terror camps operating from Pak soil: Trump in Motera

US President addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event in Gujarat's Motera stadium today and said his administration is working with Pakistan to crack down on terror orgnaisation and militants that operate on the Pakistani border. He said that US and India are committed to working together to stop terrorists and to fight their ideology.

Speaking at the event, Trump said, "America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people."

We will always remember this remarkable hospitality: Trump in Motera

"5 months ago the United States welcomed your great Prime Minister at a giant football stadium in Texas and today India welcomes us at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad. We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts," Trump said at Motera.

Trump continued speaking and said, "PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough."

"PM Modi you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work and devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise," Trump added.

"All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli," Trump mentioned.

"As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best & most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India," Trump said during event in Motera stadium.

"Both countries are united in defending citizens from threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Under my administration we unleashed full power of American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS. Today ISIS territorial caliphate is 100% destroyed. Monster Al Baghdadi is dead," said Trump.

India-US will sign deal to sell over US$ 3 Billion of state of the art military helicopters: Trump

During his address, Trump said, "I'm pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over US$ 3 Billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces."

