'Worked his way to power': Sonia Gandhi acknowledges PM Modi's rise within RSS in her memoir

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has offered a glimpse into her personal and political journey in her new memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. Among the subjects she touches upon is her relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their limited interactions over the years. Sonia Gandhi writes that the two have had "practically no real contact" beyond brief exchanges at official gatherings, adding that they come from different ideological backgrounds and have distinct visions of India.

Published by HarperCollins India, the memoir hit the stands on Tuesday. Gandhi also recalls a few brief conversations with PM Modi, including occasions when he enquired about her health after she returned from hospital stays.

Sonia Gandhi acknowledges Modi's political journey

Gandhi also acknowledges that PM Modi worked his way to power within the RSS despite coming from an underprivileged background. She points out that his journey into politics followed a path entirely different from her own, reflecting their contrasting personal experiences and political backgrounds. PM Modi had certainly "worked his way to power within the RSS from an underprivileged world", Gandhi writes in her memoir.

Sonia Gandhi recalls brief interactions with PM Modi

In the memoir, Gandhi writes that despite Modi serving as Prime Minister for more than 12 years, their interactions have largely remained formal. She says they occasionally meet at semi-official gatherings, including meetings in the Speaker's chamber at the end of Parliament sessions, where leaders of major political parties traditionally assemble.

Gandhi also recalls brief exchanges when Modi asked about her health after she returned from hospital stays. On such occasions, he would ask, "Theek hain aap?" (Are you all right?), to which she would respond, "Jee, ab main theek hoon, shukriya." (Yes, thank you, I'm fine now.) "Apart from such brief exchanges, we have never really conversed, though we've exchanged formal birthday and New Year greetings over the years," she writes.

How Sonia Gandhi describes her and Modi's different visions of India

Gandhi also reflects on the ideological differences between herself and the Prime Minister, explaining how their respective backgrounds shaped their understanding of the country. She writes that her idea of India was shaped by her family, their lives of service and their belief in a nation that embraced different races, cultures, languages and faiths, based on liberty and equality.

In contrast, she says PM Modi's understanding of India was influenced by the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and his own experiences growing up. "Narendra Modi's idea of India was constructed by the ideologues of the RSS and the experience of his own growing up," she writes. Gandhi describes the two political visions as different, adding: "He was fighting for his vision of India, and I for mine: an India against hegemony, an India that stands for inclusiveness, secularism, and social justice. It wasn't personal."

What is Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' about?

'Belonging: A Journey of Love' is a personal memoir in which Gandhi looks back at her family, life experiences, and understanding of India. Rather than focusing exclusively on politics, the book uses the political landscape as a framework for exploring her personal journey.

Her reflections on Modi and their limited interactions form one part of the wider narrative, which also examines the values, experiences and relationships that have shaped her life.

(With inputs from PTI)

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