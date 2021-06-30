Follow us on Image Source : ANI Word 'Kisaan' tarnished: Haryana CM Khattar's veiled attack on farmers' protest

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday launching a scathing attack on farmers' protests said the word 'Kisaan' has been tarnished. He also condemned the recent alleged gangrape incident of a Bengal woman, who succumbed to Covid-19.

"The word “Kisaan” is pure & everyone holds them in high regard. Due to a few unfortunate incidents, the word has become tarnished. The dignity of sisters & daughters is taken away, murders are happening, roads being blocked. I condemn the incidents that are undemocratic," Haryana CM said.

Earlier too, Haryana CM had hinted at a crackdown on elements indulging in “inappropriate incidents, especially against women” during the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Khattar was likely referring to the alleged gangrape of a 26-year-old woman from West Bengal, who was participating in the farmers’ protest at the Tikri border, and who died of Covid-19 on April 30.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man from Haryana’s Jhajjar district succumbed to burn injuries in the wee hours and his relatives alleged that he was set on fire by four men who are part of the farmers’ protest at the Tikri border.

