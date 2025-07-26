'Won't accept any government position': CJI Gavai on post-retirement plans A large crowd gathered in the village to welcome CJI Gavai. Upon arrival, he reminisced about his childhood memories and became emotional while visiting his old house, sharing several touching moments from his early years.

New Delhi:

Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Gavai, made a significant statement on Friday, declaring that he will not accept any government position or post-retirement role of benefit after his retirement. CJI Gavai also expressed his desire to spend most of his post-retirement life in Darapur, Amravati and Nagpur.

He made these statements during his first visit to his native village since assuming the office of CJI in the Supreme Court.

"I have decided that I will not accept any government position after my retirement...I will get more time after retirement, so I will try to spend more time in Darapur, Amravati and Nagpur", he said.

CJI Gavai recalls childhood days at native village

Have publicly pledged to refuse post-retirement jobs, CJI Gavai at UK Supreme Court

Earlier, speaking at a round table in the UK Supreme Court, CJI Gavai said he and his colleagues in the Supreme Court had pledged to uphold people’s belief in the judicial system by not accepting any government post after retirement.

"If a judge takes up another appointment with the government immediately after retirement, or resigns from the Bench to contest elections, it raises significant ethical concerns and invites public scrutiny… The timing and nature of such post-retirement engagements could undermine the public’s trust in the judiciary’s integrity, as it could create a perception that judicial decisions were influenced by the prospect of future government appointments or political involvement," he said.

Judges who accepted post-retirement roles

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi became a member of the Rajya Sabha four months after his retirement from the Supreme Court.

Besides Gogoi, former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay relinquished his post and joined the BJP to contest the Lok Sabha election. He is now an MP from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.