Women's Reservation Bill: BRS MLC Kavitha to step up campaign in support of quota

Women's Reservation Bill: Ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha, who has been facing ED probe in Delhi excise police scam case, planned to step up her campaign in support of the Women's Reservation Bill. She will amp up the initiatives by taking up different programmes, including sending letters and postcards to academicians.

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Friday unveiled a poster in support of the women's bill on her social media handles, a release from her office said.

She is spearheading a campaign in support of the women's quota bill under the banner of Bharat Jagruthi, a cultural organisation headed by her. Kavitha will write postcards and letters to academicians soon to drum up support for the bill, the release said.

Bharat Jagruthi would soon launch a missed call campaign and also organise roundtable discussions on the women's bill across colleges and universities in the country, it said.

Kavitha on March 10 observed a hunger strike in New Delhi seeking passage of the Women's Reservation Bill and held a roundtable conference there on March 15. She observed a one-day hunger strike in an effort to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of the Parliament. The sit-in dharna at Jantar Mantar was attended by opposition parties and women organisations who have supported the Women's Reservation Bill from across India.

"Women's Reservation bill is important and we need to bring it soon. I promise all women this protest will not stop until the bill is introduced. This Bill will help in the development of the nation. I request the BJP-led central government to introduce this Bill in parliament," she said.

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, who inaugurated the strike programme at Jantar Mantar here, also demanded that the Modi government should bring this bill in this session of Parliament. "We have come here to assure that our party will extend support to Kavitha in this protest till the bill is passed in Parliament. It is important to bring this bill to give equal opportunity to women in politics," Yechury said in his inaugural address.

When he entered Parliament for the first time in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said his government's priority would be the Women's Reservation Bill. It has been nine years now, this bill has not been introduced again in Parliament, he said.

After much efforts, the government gave reservation for women in Panchayats. "If you can give reservation for women in Panchayats, why not in Parliament," he asked and added a country will not progress unless women are given equal opportunity in social, economic and political sphere.

