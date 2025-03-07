Women's Day Special: Inspiring story of first Indian woman to scale Mount Everest twice in five days Women's Day Special: Anshu Jamsenpa's journey serves as a powerful reminder that barriers exist only until they are broken. Her achievements continue to inspire countless women to chase their dreams fearlessly, no matter the obstacles.

Women's Day Special: As the world celebrates International Women's Day on March 8, honoring the achievements and resilience of women across all walks of life, the story of Anshu Jamsenpa stands tall -- just like the mountains she has conquered. Jamsenpa is not just a mountaineer, she is a force of nature, a trailblazer and a symbol of unwavering determination.

Hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Jamsenpa has etched her name in history as the first Indian woman to scale Mount Everest twice in just five days. Her record-breaking feat in 2017 made her the only woman in the world to achieve such an extraordinary milestone. But her journey to the top was not an easy one.

A mother, a fighter, a mountaineer

An adventure enthusiast and a devoted mother of two daughters, Jamsenpa's mountaineering journey began in 2009 when trainers at the Arunachal Mountaineering & Adventure Sports Association encouraged her to take up the sport. However, societal norms and responsibilities often posed challenges. Being a woman and a mother, she faced skepticism at every step. But Jamsenpa refused to let doubts and barriers define her limits.

Her moment of glory arrived in 2011, when she summited Mount Everest not once, but twice within 10 days, setting a national record. In 2013, she returned to the mighty Everest once again, proving her mettle. However, it was her astonishing double ascent in 2017 where she climbed the world's highest peak twice in just five days. This cemented her legacy and truly gave her wide recognition. This achievement also made her the first Indian woman to scale Everest five times.

(Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA)Anshu Jamsenpa with the tricolour atop Mount Everest.

Overcoming challenges with grit and determination

For Jamsenpa, the path to conquering Everest was anything but easy. From facing skepticism to a lack of support, she had to battle multiple challenges. The legendary mountaineer shared insights into her remarkable journey of resilience and determination. Speaking to the media, she recounted the struggles she faced while pursuing her passion for mountaineering. "My journey started in 2010. In the beginning, I had no support, but I slowly convinced my family with my hard work... Back then, I had no idea what mountaineering was all about... But once I got familiar with it, I never looked back," she recalled while speaking to news agency ANI.

What does empowerment mean to her?

Speaking about the true essence of empowerment, Jamsenpa emphasises that it is a deeply personal experience. For some, it is education while for others, it is economic independence, she said. However, she expresses disappointment over the lack of freedom that many empowered women still face in making their own life decisions. At the same time, Jamsenpa also believes that real empowerment lies within. "If you are self-confident and if you believe in yourself, you are empowered," she affirmed.

Beyond the summit, a legacy of inspiration

Jamsenpa's journey is a testament to resilience, passion, and the power of a determined spirit. She has not only brought pride to India but also serves as an inspiration to countless young girls and women who dream of breaking barriers. Her story is a reminder that limits exist only in the mind, and with courage, the impossible becomes possible.

