Women cops molested during Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition protest: Centre's big claim in Supreme Court

New Delhi:

The Centre on Friday alleged before the Supreme Court that female police personnel were molested and injured during a protest led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi earlier this week. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made the submission while referring to visuals of the demonstration and claimed that police personnel were also subjected to verbal abuse. "Please see visuals from two days ago. Lady police officers have been molested and injured," Mehta told the court. He said the police personnel had acted responsibly despite the alleged misconduct. Mehta also argued that the protest was unlawful because the organisers had not obtained permission for it.

The submission came during a Supreme Court hearing on petitions challenging restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of a separate demonstration planned by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on October 10. The CJP protest is directed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of "vote theft".

INDIA bloc protests over alleged vote theft

The remarks came amid continuing protests by INDIA bloc leaders against the Chief Election Commissioner and alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. Opposition MPs were stopped by police on Wednesday while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar, triggering intense scenes in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi was detained and taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station after he was seen attempting to open a barricaded gate during the demonstration. The protest was part of the Opposition's campaign demanding Kumar's resignation over allegations concerning the electoral process. The Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have rejected the Opposition's allegations. The claims of electoral irregularities remain contested, with opposition leaders continuing to press for action against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Delhi Police registers three FIRs after Wednesday's protest

Following the confrontation, Delhi Police said it had registered three FIRs in connection with the protest, adding that more cases could be filed. The cases reportedly concern allegations of assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work, pushing, manhandling and misbehaviour with police officers.

The names of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also figure in the details associated with the cases. The registration of FIRs marks the initiation of criminal proceedings, but the allegations will have to be established through the legal process. The Centre's submission before the Supreme Court has brought the alleged conduct during the protest into focus as the legal proceedings over restrictions on demonstrations in Delhi continue.

Opposition leaders to meet President Murmu

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc MPs are scheduled to assemble at 5 pm on Friday at Parliament's Central Hall before a planned meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at 8 pm, according to sources. The opposition delegation is expected to raise its concerns over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The meeting follows several days of protests in Delhi, including a sit-in at Rajghat on Thursday. Opposition leaders have alleged that the electoral roll revision process has been affected by irregularities and have demanded Kumar's resignation. Their claims have been rejected by the Election Commission and the BJP.

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INDIA bloc to meet President Murmu at 8 pm over ECI row as Opposition intensifies 'vote theft' protest