Good News! Women allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains during limited hrs from Oct 17

The Maharashtra state government on Friday allowed ladies to travel in local trains starting October 17 (Saturday). The Secretary of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation department issed an order which stated that ladies will be allowed to board local trains during two-time slots during the day.

An order issued by Secretary Kishor Raje Nimbalkar stated that ladies will be allowed to board Mumbai suburban trains between 11 am to 3 pm and then from 7 pm till end of service.

The order is valid for both Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Ladies holding valid tickets will be allowed to use local train services.

“It is requested that local train services may be made available to all ladies from 11 AM to 3 PM and again from 7 PM onwards till end of local services for the day, with effect from 17th October 2020 in Mumbai and MMR region. During the said period, entry may be allowed to all ladies having valid tickets and to all emergency staff as well. QR codes will not be required for ladies travelling during the said time period,” the order read.

The order reiterated that earlier permission given to emergency services staff to travel in local trains will continue to remain valid for the entire day.

“The local train services to all the personnel of all sectors that have been notified as emergency services till date shall continue as are being provided currently, i.e. for the entire day,” the order added.

Mumbai’s suburban train services were shut down on March 23 as part of the nationwide lockdown. The partial resumption of services was announced on June 15, but only those deemed to be essential service providers were allowed to board these trains after being allotted a special pass.

From October 19, Mumbai Metro rail will also resume operations in a graded manner under the new reopening guideline issued by the state government.

