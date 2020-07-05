Image Source : PTI Woman, son spend 3-days at bus station after people denied entry into Telangana village (Representational image)

A woman and her son had to spend three days at a bus station outside a village in Telangana's Kamareddy district as people denied them entry fearing they may be infected by Coronavirus. The incident occurred in Jangampalli village of Bikkanur 'mandal' in Kamareddy district.

The woman and her son had returned from Hyderabad where her COVID-19 positive daughter delivered a baby at Gandhi Hospital. When they arrived in the village on June 29, the villagers insisted that they come after undergoing COVID-19 tests.

Though the mother and son duo pleaded with the villagers to allow them and offered to live in home quarantine for two weeks, the villagers were unrelenting.

With no option left the duo went to the bus station, which was almost deserted as authorities are operating few bus services due to restricted movement of people.

They went to Kamareddy hospital on June 30 to give their sample for COVID-19 test but the authorities asked them to come the next day. On the third day, officials of the health department and police intervened and convinced the villagers to allow the mother and son to stay in a government-run school building.

Officials said the test results of the duo were expected in a day or two.

The woman said her pregnant daughter from another village had come to see her in March but was stranded due to lockdown. She developed labour pains on June 26 and was shifted to government hospital in Kamareddy. Since he had COVID-19 symptoms, the hospital authorities referred her to Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad.

The woman along with her son took her daughter to Hyderabad. As she tested positive for COVID-19, she was admitted to Gandhi Hospital, the nodal centre for treatment of COVID patients. She delivered a child, who too tested positive.

