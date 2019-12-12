Woman serves poisoned food to children, hospitalises them after change of mind (Representational Image)

A 37-year-old woman served poisoned food to her four children and consumed it in a bid to commit suicide, but changed her mind and rushed them to a hospital in Coimbatore, where they were undergoing treatment. Hamsaveni, a resident of Peelamedu in Coimabtore, decided to take

the extreme step as she was reportedly upset about the health condition of her second daughter, suffering from a lung disease, police said on Thursday.

When the woman's husband, a driver, left for work on Wednesday evening, she served the children--two girls and two boys aged between 16 and seven--food mixed with a poisonous seed and also consumed it, they said.

When one of the children asked her about the foul smell emanating from the food, Hamsaveni changed her mind and took all the children to the Government Hospital.

All the five are undergoing treatment at the hospital, where their condition is said to be improving, hospital sources said.