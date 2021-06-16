Watch | Delhi woman snatcher attacks, robs mobile from another female, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : CCTV VIDEO GRAB Woman mobile snatcher, who attacked and robbed mobile from another female has been arrested by Delhi Police.

A woman snatcher, who was captured in CCTV footage attacking and snatching a mobile phone from another lady, has been arrested by Delhi Police from the Sultanpuri area.

Initial investigation reveals that the accused used to commit crimes to buy liquor and drugs. She has been identified as Jyoti Thakur.

The police came to action after a sensational video of this snatcher robbing a mobile phone from a woman in Delhi's Sultanpuri had surfaced.

In the video, it is clearly visible how the accused snatched a mobile phone from another woman who was talking on her phone while crossing the street.

Based on CCTV footage, FIR was registered at Sultanpuri police station following which the cops came to action and arrested Jyoti Thakur who hails from Mangolpuri area.

The accused was arrested with the mobile and in the same clothes that Jyoti was wearing at the time of the robbery.

