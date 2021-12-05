Woman kills self after fighting with husband over blouse

Follow us on Image Source : FILE image for representation

A 36-year old woman allegedly died by suicide at her house here after an argument with her tailor husband for not stitching a blouse as per her liking, police said on Sunday. The woman was found hanging at their house on Saturday, they said.

The woman reportedly quarreled with her husband, a tailor after she did not like the stitching of a blouse for her by him and following an argument with him she seems to have felt hurt and resorted to the extreme step, a police official attached to Amberpet police station said.

The woman went inside a room and bolted its door from inside, and the door was subsequently forcibly opened, police said. No suicide note was found. A case was registered.

