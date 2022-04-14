Thursday, April 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Woman jumps off Delhi Metro station, saved by CISF personnel

Woman jumps off Delhi Metro station, saved by CISF personnel

She was persuaded by a team of CISF personnel that rushed to the spot, to come down and not jump. When it was certain that she wouldn't listen, a team was rushed to the ground spot so that arrangements could be made to catch her safely.

Atul Bhatia Reported by: Atul Bhatia @atul_bhatia1
New Delhi Updated on: April 14, 2022 16:55 IST
woman jumps off metro station, cisf personnel
Image Source : INDIA TV

Woman jumps off Delhi Metro station, saved by CISF personnel

Highlights

  • A young woman jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform of the Akshardham Metro station.
  • She was saved by a team of CISF personnel that rushed to the spot.
  • The woman hailed from Punjab and was found standing at the edge of platform number 2.

In a shocking incident, a young woman jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform of the Akshardham Metro station on Thursday morning. She was saved by CISF personnel and others, officials said. The woman hailed from Punjab and was found standing at the edge of platform number 2 of the metro station at around 7:30 am.

She was persuaded by a team of CISF personnel that rushed to the spot, to come down and not jump. When it was certain that she wouldn't listen, a team was rushed to the ground spot so that arrangements could be made to catch her safely.

The woman, aged around 20-22 years, instantly jumped off and was caught on a blanket stretched by CISF personnel and other people present there.

"Due to the severity of the fall, the woman sustained severe injuries but her life has been saved. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she is under treatment," a CISF spokesperson said.

The woman hails from Punjab and CISF officials said they have "unconfirmed" reports suggesting she cannot hear and speak. An amateur video of the incident was widely shared over social media.

Also Read: MP: Bhopal man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks | Watch

 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News