Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Woman jumps off Delhi Metro station, saved by CISF personnel

Highlights A young woman jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform of the Akshardham Metro station.

She was saved by a team of CISF personnel that rushed to the spot.

The woman hailed from Punjab and was found standing at the edge of platform number 2.

In a shocking incident, a young woman jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform of the Akshardham Metro station on Thursday morning. She was saved by CISF personnel and others, officials said. The woman hailed from Punjab and was found standing at the edge of platform number 2 of the metro station at around 7:30 am.

She was persuaded by a team of CISF personnel that rushed to the spot, to come down and not jump. When it was certain that she wouldn't listen, a team was rushed to the ground spot so that arrangements could be made to catch her safely.

The woman, aged around 20-22 years, instantly jumped off and was caught on a blanket stretched by CISF personnel and other people present there.

"Due to the severity of the fall, the woman sustained severe injuries but her life has been saved. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she is under treatment," a CISF spokesperson said.

The woman hails from Punjab and CISF officials said they have "unconfirmed" reports suggesting she cannot hear and speak. An amateur video of the incident was widely shared over social media.

Latest India News