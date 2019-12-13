Woman jumps off 3rd floor Maharashtra secretariat, saved by net

A 32-year-old woman on Friday tried to commit suicide by jumping off the third floor of state secretariat `Mantralaya' in south Mumbai but survived as she landed in a safety net. The incident took place in the afternoon, the police said. The woman, identified as Priyanka Gupta, is a resident of Ulhasnagar in neighbouring Thane district, a police official said.

After a man committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of Mantralaya, a safety net was installed across the open space on the first floor of the seven-story building.

It was this net that saved Gupta. According to a preliminary inquiry, Gupta and her husband are facing a case in Ulhasnagar under IPC section 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty).

The official said that the case related to local police's action against their fruit juice stall. She had come to Mantralaya to seek "justice", she told the police.

She was sent to St Georges Hospital for a check-up and a further inquiry was on, the official added.

