Woman injured as male friend pours hot oil on her

A 35-year-old woman suffered serious burn injuries after a truck driver, who was in a relationship with her, threw hot oil on her following an argument early on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, Bhimrao Bhide (45), who hails from Nashik, was arrested, police said.

The victim, who works as a waiter at a hotel in Chinchpada in Ambernath, was admitted to a hospital following the incident, they said.

The woman got married in 2005.

The couple had two daughters.

However, her husband left her as she failed to give birth to a male child. Meanwhile, the woman got into a relationship with Bhide, who started visiting her place regularly," a police official said.

However, the woman and the accused used to quarrel as he used visit her drunk.

A couple of days back, she did not allow Bhide to enter the house as he was drunk, he said.

"On Wednesday, the accused came to her place around 1 am and asked her to allow him in.

However, as she refused to allow him in, he slept outside her house, while the victim was slept with her two minor daughters. Around 2.30 am, the accused threw boiling oil on her, in which she suffered injuries," the official said.

The victim raised an alarm, following which the neighbours rushed to her rescue and got her admitted to a hospital, police said. According to police, Bhide was later arrested and booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326(voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means),504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach

of the peace).

