 Woman from Guinea held at Delhi airport for smuggling narcotic

A woman from Guinea has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle narcotics worth Rs 86 lakh into the country at Delhi airport, a statement issued by the customs department on Wednesday said. The passenger was intercepted by the customs preventive officers after her arrival from Conakry (Guinea) via Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) late last month.

On the basis of credible suspicion and intelligence of her being a swallower, the passenger was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital here for recovery of narcotic substance concealed inside her body, it said.

"Total 50 capsules were recovered from the passenger containing 860 grams of white coloured powder.

The same was tested with a field narcotics drug testing kit and confirmed to be methaqualone with an estimated international market value of Rs 86 lakh," the statement said.

Methaqualone is a sedative and hypnotic drug.

The passenger was arrested and the narcotic was seized.

