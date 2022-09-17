Saturday, September 17, 2022
     
Woman found dead in rented home in Delhi, husband missing

Police said that the woman was found lying dead in the rented accommodation, in the Maujpur area of northeast Delhi. The deceased lived with her husband, who is yet to be traced.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2022 13:52 IST
Woman, Dead
Image Source : PTI A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a rented accommodation in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area.

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a rented accommodation in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area, police said on Saturday. The police received information around 8.50 am about a woman lying injured in a house on Street Number 13 in Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur, a senior officer said.

A police team reached the spot and found the woman lying dead. She had a sharp injury on her neck, the officer said. The deceased lived in the rented accommodation with her husband, who is yet to be traced, the police said. Further investigation is underway, they added.

