Woman dies in freak mishap at Metro station in Hyderabad

A 24-year-old woman died after a sharp-edged piece of plaster from a wall fell on her at Ameerpet metro station here on Sunday, officials said.

"In a freak accident that happened at Ameerpet metro station, some small plaster piece fell off from a surface wall of the station.

The sharp edge of the piece fell on the woman's head from a height of 9 meters and she unfortunately succumbed to the injury while being taken to a nearby hospital," Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director N V S Reddy said.

The matter has been taken seriously and will be independently investigated to take necessary remedial measures, he said.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd has been instructed to thoroughly inspect all station columns and surfaces to avoid any such remote possibility of plaster peeling off.

The company, which is implementing the Metro Rail project across three corridors has been asked to pay adequate compensation to the family, Reddy added.

According to eye-witness, the woman was apparently standing under the station when the incident occurred.

The victim is a house wife and resident of KPHB here, the officials said.

