Woman crying does not prove dowry harassment: Delhi High Court The Delhi High Court has ruled that a woman found crying alone cannot, by itself, establish a case of dowry harassment.

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has observed that the emotional state of a woman such as being found crying cannot alone serve as evidence of dowry harassment or cruelty under Indian penal provisions. The court made the observation while dismissing a petition challenging the discharge of a husband and his family in a dowry harassment case. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna made the ruling while upholding a trial court’s decision to discharge the accused, citing the absence of any prima facie case against them. The case was originally filed under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with cruelty by a husband or his relatives.

Everything you need to know about the case

According to the prosecution, the woman got married in December 2010 and was subjected to harassment by her husband and in-laws. Her family alleged that they spent approximately ₹4 lakh on the wedding and were later subjected to demands for a motorcycle, cash, and a gold bracelet. The woman, who had two daughters, passed away on 31 March 2014. Following her death, her family accused the husband and his family of mental cruelty and dowry-related abuse.

The key piece of testimony came from the sister of the deceased, who stated that on the occasion of Holi, she had called her sister and found her crying. This moment was cited by the prosecution as indicative of ongoing harassment. However, the court noted that the post-mortem report confirmed the cause of death as pneumonia, a natural medical condition.

"To bring in the clause of cruelty leading to the death of the woman, it may be noted that the deceased had died not because of any act of cruelty but for natural reasons," Justice Krishna said. The court further said that statements without specific details or supporting evidence cannot be used to make out even a prima facie case.

In particular, the father of the deceased was criticised for not providing any concrete proof of dowry payments or specific incidents of harassment. Dismissing the petition, the judge concluded that general allegations and emotional expressions do not suffice for legal proceedings under Section 498A IPC.

"Such bald assertions, in the given situation, cannot be held to be even making out a prima facie case of harassment," the judge observed.