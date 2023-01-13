Odisha: Woman cricketer Rajashree Swain found dead in forest

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The police said that a case of unnatural death will also be registered. Police are yet to ascertain the cause of her death.

Rajashree Swain, a woman cricketer of Odisha, was found dead in a dense forest near Cuttack city on Friday. Swain was missing since January 11 and her body was found hanging from a tree in the Gurudijhatia forest in the Athagarh area. Her coach had filed a missing complaint with Mangalabag police station in Cuttack on Thursday.

The police said that a case of unnatural death will also be registered. Police are yet to ascertain the cause of her death. Her family, however, alleged that she was murdered.

The scooter was found abandoned near the forest and her mobile phone was switched off. Police also said the matter will be probed from all angles. Around 25 women cricketers, including Swain, were part of a training camp organised by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) in Bajrakabati area for an upcoming national-level cricket tournament scheduled to be held in Puducherry.

The Odisha state women's cricket team was announced on January 10, but Swain couldn't make it to the final list. The next day, the players went to a cricket field in Tangi area for practice but Rajashree informed her coach that she was going to Puri to meet her father, police said.

