With Poland's Donald Tusk by his side, PM Modi reaffirms India's Ukraine peace message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated his message that India stands with peace, reaffirming that New Delhi would continue supporting meaningful efforts to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict or the war in the Middle East.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, the Prime Minister said New Delhi and Warsaw believe in democratic values and the rule of law, but also called for reforms in global institutions to make them "stronger and more effective".

He also praised the signing of the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU), saying it would help in broadening the economic engagement between India and Poland. The two countries have also agreed to boost the cooperation in defence, space and nuclear energy, he said.

"The world today is going through a period of uncertainty and change. At such a time too, India and Poland are emerging as important centers of growth, technology and innovation. Poland's GDP crossed the historic milestone of $1 trillion. I congratulate PM Tusk for this," PM Modi said.

"India too registered a remarkable growth rate of 7.8% in the last quarter. The increasing economic strength of both countries presents new opportunities for the India-Poland partnership," he added.

PM Modi's invitation to Polish firms

PM Modi also invited Polish companies to engage more in co-development and co-production with India.

He also praised the people-to-people and cultural ties between India and Poland, and said the countries share a history that "bears a deep imprint of humanity and compassion". Further, both nations have immense potential for cooperation in innovation and technology, he said.

"Our relationship in the domains of IT and cybersecurity is already robust, with many Indian IT companies operating in Poland. Building upon this cooperation, we agreed to establish the India-Poland Startup Bridge," the Prime Minister said.

"We will also organise technology hackathons for the youth of both our countries. These initiatives will provide fresh impetus to our cooperation in AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and other emerging technologies while creating new opportunities for the youth of both countries. Our culture and people-to-people ties are the greatest strength of our relationship," he added.

Donald Tusk hails India-Poland partnership

During the media briefing, Tusk hailed the partnership between India and Poland, and said the two countries would keep supporting one another that will benefit both of them and the entire world. He also said the collaboration between two sides in areas of satellites and drones has helped nations in "times of political tensions and crisis".

Speaking about the current global turmoil, the Polish leader said the current situation has made it clear why countries need to be independent in the area of critical resources, minerals, and strategic resources. He also praised PM Modi's remarks on Ukraine and assured him that Poland will never let India down.

"You (PM Modi) have mentioned that in the very critical time of Russia's attack on Ukraine, we took care of your students who stayed in Ukraine back then. I was very proud to tell you, to update you on our activities, because this is solidarity, trust, and friendship in practice. I'm sure that we will never let you down and that you will never let us down," he said.

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