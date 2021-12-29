Wednesday, December 29, 2021
     
With new Covid norms in Delhi, long queues seen outside many metro stations, bus stands | PICS

In view of the latest guidelines issued by the AAP government for the containment of coronavirus in Delhi, travel inside the metro, busses will be allowed, with 50 per cent of seating capacity, DMRC officials said on Tuesday.

New Delhi Updated on: December 29, 2021 13:11 IST
New Delhi: Passengers lined up outside the Akshardham Metro
Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Passengers lined up outside the Akshardham Metro Station, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021.

On Day 1 of the implementation of revised Covid guidelines in the national capital, long queues of people were seen outside various Metro stations on Wednesday morning. In view of the latest guidelines issued by the AAP government for the containment of coronavirus in Delhi, travel inside the metro, busses will be allowed, with 50 per cent of seating capacity, DMRC officials said on Tuesday.   

Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

While the new restrictions came into force with immediate effect, soon after the DDMA announced the new norms, the queues in the morning time, when metro services are used by a large number of office-goers, were seen getting longer at some of the stations, like Laxmi Nagar, Akshardham, among others.

Many also took to Facebook and Twitter to share pictures of such queues outside stations.

SEE PICS HERE

A Civil Defence Staff stops passengers to board a bus after fifty percent seats were occupied, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Image Source : PTI

 A Civil Defence Staff stops passengers to board a bus after fifty percent seats were occupied, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Passengers wait to board buses as DTC buses are operating at 50 percent capacity in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases of Omicron variant, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. 

Image Source : PTI

Passengers wait to board buses as DTC buses are operating at 50 percent capacity in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases of Omicron variant, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. 

Passengers lined up outside the Akshardham Metro Station, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021.

Image Source : PTI

Passengers lined up outside the Akshardham Metro Station, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021.

Passengers lined up outside the Akshardham Metro Station, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021. 

Image Source : PTI

Passengers lined up outside the Akshardham Metro Station, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021. 

