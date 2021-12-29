With new Covid norms in Delhi, long queues seen outside many metro stations, bus stands | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Passengers lined up outside the Akshardham Metro Station, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021.

On Day 1 of the implementation of revised Covid guidelines in the national capital, long queues of people were seen outside various Metro stations on Wednesday morning. In view of the latest guidelines issued by the AAP government for the containment of coronavirus in Delhi, travel inside the metro, busses will be allowed, with 50 per cent of seating capacity, DMRC officials said on Tuesday.

While the new restrictions came into force with immediate effect, soon after the DDMA announced the new norms, the queues in the morning time, when metro services are used by a large number of office-goers, were seen getting longer at some of the stations, like Laxmi Nagar, Akshardham, among others.

Many also took to Facebook and Twitter to share pictures of such queues outside stations.

