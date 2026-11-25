Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly asked his ministerial colleagues to complete preparations for the next session of Parliament before December 15 and avoid foreign travel in the lead-up to it. The advice suggests that the government wants ministers to remain available as it prepares for the upcoming session, which is expected to see important legislative and political battles.

The issue came up during Wednesday's Cabinet meeting chaired by Modi. According to sources familiar with the discussions, the Prime Minister indicated that the session should be convened before December 15 and asked ministers to ensure their respective ministries were ready. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs will take the final call on the start date and duration of the session.

Winter Session likely before December 15

The government's preparations come amid growing questions from opposition parties over the delay in convening the Winter Session. As of Wednesday night, the Monsoon Session had still not been prorogued, even though 103 days had passed since both Houses were adjourned indefinitely on August 13.

Prorogation is the formal process through which a parliamentary session is brought to an end. Opposition parties have pointed to the delay, noting that more than 100 days have passed since the Monsoon Session was adjourned without the Houses being formally prorogued.

The situation has also fuelled speculation about a possible special session, particularly in view of the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies. With Parliament likely to meet before December 15, attention is now turning to whether the government will introduce the delimitation-linked legislation on women's reservation.

Government faces numbers challenge over Constitution amendment bill

The proposed legislation could prove difficult to pass, as it requires the support of two-thirds of Lok Sabha members. In the present 543-member House, that translates to 361 votes. However, three vacancies mean the Lok Sabha currently has 540 members.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 320 MPs and would therefore need support from opposition parties to reach the required threshold. The political arithmetic has changed since the bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April, with 26 MPs having moved out of the opposition camp.

Of these, 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs broke away and merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), pledging their support to the NDA. Another six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. While these shifts have improved the government's position, it still needs additional votes to secure the two-thirds majority.

The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), with eight MPs, could become important players in the evolving numbers game.

Opposition protests could make Winter Session stormy

Beyond the question of numbers, the government will also have to contend with an increasingly confrontational opposition. Parties have intensified their campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They are expected to take these protests to Parliament, raising the possibility of another turbulent session.

A ruling alliance MP said that a debate and vote on a Constitution amendment bill would not be possible unless the House functioned in an orderly manner.

There are also procedural considerations around convening Parliament. An extended sitting of the existing session requires at least two days' notice, while calling a fresh session requires a minimum notice period of 14 days.

Delimitation formula under consideration

Meanwhile, the government is understood to be exploring a formula that would increase Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent across all states. The proposal is aimed at addressing concerns, particularly among southern states, about the possible impact of delimitation on their representation in Parliament.

The proposed framework is also understood to retain the existing share of seats between states based on the 1971 Census. However, no final decision has been taken on the formula so far.

The legislation at the centre of the debate, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to secure the required support during a special sitting of Parliament on April 17. Its possible introduction and fate in the Winter Session are now shaping up to be a major political and legislative test for the government.

(With inputs from PTI)

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