Operation Sindoor: Who is Wing Commander Vyomika Singh? The IAF officer who led the briefing By launching Operation Sindoor, India has avenged the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Women officers of the Indian Armed Forces have played a big role in Operation Sindoor, and one such officer is Vyomika Singh.

New Delhi:

India has avenged the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Indian Army has launched Operation Sindoor and attacked Pakistan. India has targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. After targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and top Indian Army officials Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh have held a press conference.

Addressing the press conference, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, "Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian Armed Forces to provide justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed. The locations were selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructure and to avoid loss of any civilian life."

Who is Vyomika Singh?

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh is a brilliant officer of the Indian Air Force. She has provided excellent service as a helicopter pilot.

Early career and training of Vyomika Singh

Vyomika Singh was commissioned into the Indian Air Force on 18 December 2004. She received training under the 21st SSC (Women) Flying Pilot Course. This is a short service commission course specially designed for women officers.

Vyomika Singh's flying experience

During his career, Wing Commander Singh has primarily flown helicopters. She has operated helicopters like the Chetak, which are known for their multi-purpose use in the IAF. These helicopters are used in rescue operations, disaster relief and other important missions.

Vyomika Singh became a Wing Commander in 2017

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh was promoted to the rank of Wing Commander on 18 December 2017, in her 13th year of service. This promotion is a testament to her commitment, efficiency and outstanding service. Wing Commander Vyomika symbolises the growing role of women officers in the Indian Air Force.

