OPINION | Will Trump bomb Iran again? Trump is, after all, Trump. He does not lose time in giving threats. Trump has said that if Iran continues to collect enriched uranium, he would not hesitate to bomb its nuclear sites again.

New Delhi:

Iran's Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi has issued a fatwa (religious decree) against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling them “enemies of God”. He has said, “Any cooperation or support to such persons by Muslims or Islamic states will be considered as ‘haraam’ (forbidden). All Muslims across the world must make these two enemies regret their words and mistakes”.

Meanwhile, Iran has begun work at its Fordow nuclear site, which, along with two other nuclear sites at Natanz and Isfahan were bombed by US Air Force B-2 bombers with more than a dozen bunker-buster bombs and Tomahawk missiles launched from a US submarine. Satellite images collected by Maxar Technologies on Sunday showed ongoing activity near the ventilation shafts and holes caused by the airstrikes at the Fordow uranium enrichment complex. US President Donald Trump claims the three nuclear sites have been “obliterated”, but Iran claims it had already shifted its stocks of enriched uranium to safer places before the airstrikes. In the past, Islamic clerics had issued ‘fatwas’ against Netanyahu, but this is the first time that a ‘fatwa’ has come out against Donald Trump. The US President does not care two hoots about these ‘fatwas’. He has claimed that he saved Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from death.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Why would Khamenei say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the war with Israel, when he knows that his statement is a lie. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie. His country was decimated, his three evil nuclear sites were obliterated, and I knew exactly where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel or the US armed forces…terminate his life. I saved him from a very ugly and ignominious death, and he does not have to say, ‘thank You, President Trump’ ”.

Trump claims he is trying to lift all past sanctions against Iran, but Iran is showering abuses on him. Trump is, after all, Trump. He does not lose time in giving threats. Trump has said that if Iran continues to collect enriched uranium, he would not hesitate to bomb its nuclear sites again. Trump’s message is clear. He wants Iran to come to the negotiation table or face consequences. Trump is a trader and he only understands the language of trade.

Munir is back in game: Openly supports terrorists

There is another trader active and he is Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir. He only trades with terrorists and uses them for his own nefarious ends. Munir has said that his army will continue to support terrorists in Kashmir. He quoted the Holy Quran, Islamic verses and Mujahideen. On April 15, a week before the Pahalgam massacre, he differentiated between Hindus and Muslims and expounded Jinnah’s two-nation theory. On April 22, Hindu tourists were singled out for their faith and killed by terrorists in cold blood in Pahalgam.

Now, Munir has poured venom against India again. At the passing out parade of the Pakistan Naval Academy, Asim Munir said he is following Allah’s order by supporting the jihadis in Kashmir. Munir quoted verses from the Holy Quran and promised continued support for terror in Kashmir. Those who advocate talks with Pakistan should listen to what Asim Munir said. Munir and his army can be compared to a dog’s tail, which can never straighten on its own.

A few weeks ago, Munir’s army got a sound thrashing from the Indian armed forces and yet he has not stopped supporting terrorists in Kashmir. The wounds of Munir’s army have not even healed and he has already become feisty. Even the Pakistani air bases that were bombed by Indian Air Force are yet to be fully repaired, but Munir is raring to fly in the air. Munir has not been punished yet for his crimes against humanity, and he is openly supporting terrorists. Asim Munir’s trade thrives on peddling lies.

The Field Marshal thinks his uniform will radiate shine he makes tall claims. He must remember that India has clearly said that any act of terror by Pakistan on Indian soil shall be deemed an act of war. Indian missiles can reach any corner of Pakistan. If Pakistan carries out any fresh misadventure, no amount of nuclear blackmail will succeed this time, nor will America listen to its requests.

Gangrape: Mamata must ask her leaders to keep their mouth shut

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is embroiled in intra-party quarrels over the ghastly gangrape of a law student inside the Law College premises by three persons said to be close to TMC. Her loudmouth MP Kalyan Banerjee remarked, “what police can do if a man rapes his girlfriend inside a college?”

TMC immediately dissociated from his remark and has issued him a show-cause notice. Kalyan Banerjee’s bete noire, another TMC MP Mahua Moitra retweeted the show cause notice on her X handle, and soon the two started a barrage of personal attacks. Another TMC leader Madan Mitra got a show cause notice when he remarked, “If that girl hadn’t gone, this wouldn’t have happened. If she had informed someone or taken two friends along, this could have been avoided.”

A nine-member Special Investigation Team has been set up to probe the incident. Kolkata Police has seized the cctv footage which shows the rape survivor girl students being dragged by the rapists. The medical report has confirmed injuries to her body. Law students and lawyers staged protests in Kolkata demanding justice. A BJP fact-finding team from Delhi met the college vice-principal and police commissioner on Monday. BJP leaders alleged that the gangrape victim has been kept in hiding by police. State minister Shashi Panja alleged the BJP is trying to score political gain.

Mamata Banerjee is now handling this issue carefully. Last year, when the R G Kar hospital medical student was gangraped and killed, there was a huge outcry in Bengal. Since then, she has since learnt a lesson and this time, she has swiftly taken action by arresting the three accused. She did not bother when it was found that all the three belonged to her party.

The Trinamool supremo has a problem on hand. She is facing a challenge as to how to keep her own party leaders in check, particularly the loquacious Kalyan Banerjee. When Mahua Moitra objected to his ‘misogynistic’ remark, Kalyan Banerjee immediately raised questions about her recent marriage and honeymoon. The question is: Who is giving protection to Kalyan Banerjee? A daughter of Bengal was gangraped, it was a serious issue, there is already public outcry and Trinamool Congress leaders are busy making outrageous remarks. This will harm Mamata politically in the long run.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.