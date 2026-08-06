Will Tarun Tejpal go back to jail? Verdict today against ex-Tehelka boss' acquittal in sexual assault case

Panaji:

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on the Goa government's appeal on Thursday against the acquittal of former Tehelka magazine editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in the sexual assault case. The judgment is expected to draw significant attention following days of extensive hearings in one of India's most high-profile cases involving a prominent journalist.

The Bombay High Court has directed Tejpal to remain present when it delivers its verdict on the appeal challenging his acquittal in the 2013 sexual assault case. He was acquitted in the case in 2021.

A division bench of Justices Dr Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar reserved its judgment last week after hearing detailed submissions from both sides. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Goa government, while senior advocate Abad Ponda represented Tejpal.

About the case

The case stems from allegations made by a former junior colleague, who accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel elevator during the ThinkFest event in Goa in November 2013. Following his acquittal by a trial court, the Goa government moved the High Court seeking to overturn the verdict.

During the hearing, Mehta argued that the trial court had erred by evaluating the complainant's conduct through preconceived notions of how a survivor of sexual assault should behave. He submitted that there is no uniform standard for a survivor's response, as reactions vary depending on factors such as personality, education, social background and individual circumstances.

The Solicitor General further contended that the trial court placed undue emphasis on minor inconsistencies in the complainant's statements instead of examining whether her core allegations remained consistent throughout the proceedings.

Referring to emails sent by Tejpal to the complainant after the alleged incident, Mehta argued that the former editor had apologised for his "lapse of judgment", expressed remorse and acknowledged that he believed the encounter had been consensual. According to the prosecution, these emails amounted to an admission that an encounter had taken place.

The defence, however, rejected that interpretation, arguing that the apology emails did not contain any admission of a physical or sexual encounter. Ponda maintained that the references were limited to a consensual verbal conversation of a sexual nature and had been misconstrued by the prosecution.

The defence also challenged the complainant's credibility, contending that her conduct before and after the alleged incident, as well as emails, WhatsApp messages and other documentary evidence, contradicted the prosecution's version. It further argued that her account of being confined inside a moving elevator was inconsistent with expert evidence and CCTV footage.

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